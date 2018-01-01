While addressing Goan state youth parliament, Goan chief minister and former Indian defence minister Manohar Parikar said that he is afraid that even girls are now drinking beer and it’s
Kochi, Jan 19 : The Indian Navy’s first all-women crew of Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, which was flagged-off from Goa in September, has rounded the Cape Horn through
Turns out, a woman’s mind is much more complex than a male’s when it comes to intimacy. According to a recent McGill University study, a female mind reacts much more
More women are watching online pornography than before and the opportunity has helped them explore their sexuality and connect with others to discuss issues such as new sexual practices and
Riyadh/Saudi Arabia, Jan 3: After Saudi Arabia has permitted women to drive from June 2018, Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (PNU) in Riyadh on Monday started accepting driving instructor applications
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), December 17 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday pitched for reservation of women in various government departments of the state. Speaking at an
Washington D.C. , December 5 : Contradicting the assumption that men are more athletic than women, a study has recently found that females are more fit naturally as they can
Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, November 30: Shocking reports reveal that Gods own country, Kerala is turning to be obsessed with occult practices like astral projection, Ojo board, Satan worships. According to reports, Satan worship is
Pathanamthitta/ Kerala, October 14: Prayar Gopalakrishnan, Travancore Devasom Board chief, asserted that women from decent families won’t enter Sabarimala even if the apex court removes the ban on their entry
RIYADH,Sept27: Saudi King Salman on Tuesday ordered that women be allowed to drive from next June, in a historic decision that makes the ultra-conservative kingdom the last country in the
New Delhi, September 8: A day after first woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took charge, another transformational move took place to promote women in the armed forces has come into
New Delhi,Sept8: Inspired by Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl’, a 34-year-old man duped several women over the last six years on the pretext of marrying them and would later blackmail
Washington D.C./ USA, August 23: Here is a significant information for all soon to be mothers. New studies claim that the link between a mother’s body mass index (BMI) before
Kolkata, Aug 21:A Bluetooth button to alert the authorities, including violence committed on women – that’s the latest effort by the state government’s Transport Department to improve safety while travelling.
Thiruvananthapuram/ Kerala, August 11: Kerala government urge to grant menstrual leave for its women employees, according to media reports. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke today at state assembly that women
New Delhi,August8:Why was she allowed to roam around at night?” was what, Haryana BJP vice president Ramveer Bhatti’s had to say in response to the stalking of Varnika Kundu by Vikas
Beijing,August8:A Chinese restaurant has come under fire for offering discounts to women depending on their bra size, it’s reported. According to the Qianjiang Evening Post, local people complained to the council
New Delhi, August 7: On the day of Raksha Bandhan, which is a religious festival when men pledge to protect the life and the security of their sisters, the crimes
California,August7:Google executives over the weekend rushed to denounce an engineer’s memo that ascribed gender inequality in the technology industry to biological differences, a view that sparked outrage at the internet
HYDERABAD,August7: Soon, vanity vans will come zooming at your apartment and gated communities with fully-trained women offering beauty services at affordable prices. Telangana government has decided to give vanity vans