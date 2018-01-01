Glasgow,August23:PV Sindhu cleared the first hurdle with ease on the second day of the BWF World Championships in Glasgow on Tuesday. Kim Hyo Min was expected to give tough time to
Fourth seed PV Sindhu takes on eighth seed He Bingjiao in the Women’s singles quarter-final of 2017 Badminton Asia Championships in Wuhan on Friday. The world number three, who is
Ahmedabad,Jan 17 :Having won four times in 14 appearances last year, Amandeep Drall will be keen to continue her form in 2017 and will start as the favourite in the
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Nov30: Women can now enter the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple, the richest temple in the world, wearing a churidar. Breaking an age-old tradition at the temple, executive officer K N Satheesh
Karachi:,Oct14 Pakistan’s women’s football team striker Shahlyla Ahmadzai Baluch has died in a car accident on Thursday. Police officials said that Shahlyla was returning with her cousin, Fadeayan Baluch, with
Rio de Janeiro, August 18: Brianna Rollins secured the women’s 100m hurdles gold medal at the Rio Olympics as the United States claimed each of the top three places in