London, Jan 17 : Actor Dev Patel says he is working on a screenplay based on Hindu mythology. The “Lion” actor said he is writing a “hyper-modern” action film which
Actor Dev Patel working on screenplay of Hindu mythology
PIA crashed flight black box data revealed only one engine working
Islamabad, Jan. 13 : The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) findings from the black box data of crashed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 has revealed that only one of the
Nissan working on SOFC technology for electric vehicle
Tokyo,Dec17:As fossil fuel is getting scarce, most of the auto giants are trying to find different sources to power their vehicles and one of the major resource is electricity. Nissan
Goa minister in soup for comments on working women
Panaji, Dec 2 : Goa’s Art and Culture minister Dayanand Mandrekar’s statement on Wednesday, when he said that women are so immersed in TV serials, that they forget to make