California,August8:Alphabet Inc’s Google has fired an employee who wrote an internal memo that ascribed gender inequality in the technology industry to biological differences. James Damore, the engineer who wrote the
California,August7:Google executives over the weekend rushed to denounce an engineer’s memo that ascribed gender inequality in the technology industry to biological differences, a view that sparked outrage at the internet
Chennai,August2: As the world celebrates Breastfeeding Week, working women in metro cities of the country, including Chennai, feel that they are not supported with facilities or infrastructure to breastfeed their babies
Washington/Orlando, June6:: A disgruntled man went on a shooting spree at his former workplace in the US state of Florida on Monday, killing five of his colleagues including a woman
California,Oct11:Facebook is creating a separate version aimed at helping you do actual work instead of catching up on baby photos and campaign chatter. Facebook is launching a communications tool on
London, August 12: Burnout is caused as a result of a mismatch between an individual’s unconscious needs and the opportunities and demands at the workplace, says a study with implications for
New York, June 17 : Do you find your office dull, boring and unhygienic? Beware that spending long time at such workplace can hamper your brain function, leading to a decline