WorldAidsDay

New Delhi, November 30 : Today world AIDS day, In waarly 80’s when the time magazine blared, No one is safe from AIDS, the concern about arguably one of the
World AIDS Day 2017 : “Lets Talk’ campaign launches today
Hands Up for HIV Prevention; Manipur observes 29th World AIDS Day
Imphal, Dec 01: The 29th World AIDS Day, under the theme ‘Hands Up for HIV Prevention, ‘ organised by the Manipur States AIDS Control Society (MACS) was widely observed across
‘Umbrella with Raindrops’ : On World AIDS Day Durex announced safe sex emoji
New Delhi, Dec 01: On the occasion of World AIDS Day, sexual wellbeing brand, Durex, have announced ‘Umbrella with Raindrops,’ as the overwhelming choice in a global poll, to find
World AIDS Day:Thalassemic patients being given contaminated blood develop AIDS
New Delhi,Dec1: Tall, lean and dark, Jaiprakash was an average 11-year-old who loved gully cricket and chips. Then, to his parents’ dismay, the peppy fourth-grader from Junagadh in western Gujarat
World AIDS Day: ‘Handle with care’, they are humans too
New Delhi, Nov 30: In December 2003, when Chinmay Dharmesh Modi was 9, his parents discovered that they were suffering from AIDS. It was like a bolt from the blue. The