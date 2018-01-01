New Delhi, India, September 27: Warning from World Bank for learning crisis in global education particular in low and middle- income countries like India, Mentioning that schooling without learning is
Washington DC/ USA, September 16: India and Pakistan have reconfirmed their commitment to the preservation of the Indus Water Treaty over the talks held on September 14-15 in Washington DC
Washington, January 11: In its first projection on India post-demonetisation, the World Bank has lowered the country’s GDP growth estimate for this fiscal to 7 per cent, from its earlier
Bengaluru,Dec21: IFC, a financial institution that’s part of the World Bank group, has invested in education venture Byju’s. According to IFC’s website, it has invested $15 million (Rs 102 crore)
Islamabad, Dec 8 : The World Bank has cancelled a $100 million loan approved for a natural gas efficiency project, citing a lack of interest on the part of a
Washington, Sep 28 : Jim Yong Kim has been re-appointed for a second five-year term as World Bank president, beginning July 1, next year, the bank announced. “Humbled to have
Karachi , September 28: With speculations rife of India abrogating the Indus Water Treaty (1960) with Pakistan, Islamabad has taken its case to the World Bank, urging it to stop New Delhi from making illegal constructions on the Neelum
New Delhi, August 31: Rising 19 places over its previous ranking, India has been ranked 35 among 160 countries in World Bank’s recently-released Logistics Performance Index (LPI) for 2016, the government
New Delhi , June 30: Describing Raghuram Rajan as a “great” central bank governor, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim today said he has been told by the Indian leadership
New Delhi, June 30: The World Bank on Thursday signed an agreement with India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) to mobilise investments worth $1 trillion by 2030 to help fund projects to
Islamabad, Jun 11 : The World Bank is interested in helping Pakistan to promote religious tourism in the country as the five most important Sikh pilgrimage sites are located in
New Delhi, June 3: The World Bank has dropped the use of developing nation tag for India in its specialised reports and instead classifies it as a “lower-middle-income” economy in South