Montevideo/ Uruguay, October 11: Lionel Messi, with a brilliant hat-trick on Tuesday, fired Argentina into the World Cup. While the South American champions, Chile suffered a shock elimination. Single-handedly, Messi resurrected
PANAJI,August2: Indian football enthusiasts are slowly but surely warming up to the Fifa Under-17 World Cup later this year with fans grabbing whatever tickets are on offer. Should the trend pick up
Puri,July10: Three youths from Odisha’s Puri district are all set to represent India in Street Dance World Cup 2017 scheduled to be held in August in Korea. The participants were Rajendra Mishra’s son Adarsh Mishra of
Brasília, June 9: A special replica World Cup trophy presented to world football icon Pele fetched £395,000 (500,000 euros, $570,000) at an auction of his personal memorabilia in London on Wednesday. Two of the