WorldHepatitisday

How to protect yourself against the virus on World Hepatitis Day 2017
New Delhi,July28:Viral hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused due to a virus, and it is one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for 1.34 million deaths per
New Delhi,July28:Viral hepatitis is inflammation of the liver caused due to a virus, and it is one of the leading causes of death globally, accounting for 1.34 million deaths per
New Delhi, July 28: As per recent statistics, about 400 million people around the world are living with Hepatitis B or C. Of these, 52 million are in India alone.
July 28: Hepatitis is a term used to describe the inflammation of the liver from viral infection or toxic substances. Viral hepatitis infection affects 400 million people worldwide – more than