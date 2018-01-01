New Delhi, Dec 28: Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu is eyeing the world no 1 position next season but said she will not lose her sleepover rankings as consistent
PV Sindhu wants to see herself as world no 1 in next season
Serena Williams hits out against comments about her unborn child by former World No 1 Ilie Nastase “racist
NY, April25:Serena Williams on Monday called the alleged comments about her unborn child made by former World No 1 Ilie Nastase “racist” and praised the International Tennis Federation for launching
Former World No 1 Ana Ivanovic retires from tennis
Paris,Dec29: Former world No 1 Ana Ivanovic on Wednesday announced her retirement from tennis, admitting that the physical toll of the circuit had proved too much. The 29-year-old Serbian held
After the Test Series against England India getting accustomed to World No.1 tag
Two striking features of India’s 4-0 series drubbing of England are the irrelevance of the toss and the quality of pitches when playing Tests in your backyard. How will one
Sania Mirza celebrates 80 consecutive weeks as World No 1
New Delhi, Oct 19: Sania Mirza celebrated her 80th consecutive week as the doubles World No.1 yesterday. Mirza is the first Indian woman to hold the No.1 ranking last season after