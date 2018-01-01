KOMIK, India,August1: With a backdrop of the snow-capped Himalayas stretched out across a vibrant blue sky, it is hard to dispute the sign as you enter Komik that declares it
Sydney,July29:With more and more efforts and being made towards electrification of automobiles, there is a need for infrastructure which supports the electrification system as well. And many countries are working
MANILA,July10: Bertha, believed to be the world’s oldest hippopotamus, has died aged 65, the Manila zoo said Monday, having beaten the typical lifespan for the mostly herbivorous mammals by decades. The 2.5-tonne female
NewYork,June28:The fallout from cyberattacks that disrupted computers across Europe and the U.S. continued to cause problems for the world’s largest shipping firm Wednesday as A.P. Moller-Maersk AMKBY 0.41% reported that a number of its port operations
MUMBAI,June23: On Thursday, India once again broke a global space record by launching the world’s lightest satellite weighing a mere 64 grams, called Kalamsat, designed and developed not by professional
Sydney, June1:The world’s coral reefs are undoubtedly in deep trouble. But as we and our colleagues argue in a review published today in Nature, we shouldn’t give up hope for
Nagpur, May31:Jyoti Amge (born 16 December 1993) is an Indian woman notable for being the world’s smallest living woman according to Guinness World Records.Amge was featured in the 2009 documentary
Tokyo, May27:Yasutaro Koide who is touted to be the World’s Oldest man took his last breath few hours back. He passed away at the age of 112. Koide was born
NEW DELHI,May25: Two Indian cities — Mumbai and Kota — have been named among the world’s most crowded in a list topped by Dhaka, said World Economic Forum (WEF) citing
Wisconsin,May24:A Chinese academician claims that India may already have overtaken China as the world’s most populous nation have sparked consternation among demographers. The claims were made on Monday by Yi
Washington,May20: An Indian boy has won the world’s largest pre-college science competition in the US in the environmental engineering category for his project on bio-degradation of pesticides. Prashant Ranganathan, a 12th
BERLIN,May6: The world’s biggest X-ray laser has generated its first beam of light, that will allow scientists to get a glimpse of new materials, drugs and chemical reactions at the
Beijing, May4:A Chinese company called Unihertz introduced ‘Jelly’ the world’s smallest 4G Android smartphone on ‘Kickstarter’, a global community that helps in bringing creative projects to life. The Jelly is
Beijing,May3:Chinese scientists have successfully built the world’s first quantum computing machine that is 24,000 times faster than its international counterparts and may dwarf the processing power of existing supercomputers. The
New Delhi,April25:India’s military expenditure grew around 8.5 per cent in 2016, making it the world’s fifth largest spender at $55.9 billion, figures released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
London, April04:The world’s most lethal scorpion, the death stalker, has been caught on high-speed camera for the first time lashing out with its lethal stinger, scientists reported Tuesday. A comparison
NewYork, March22:About 80 per cent of the world’s wastewater is discharged into the environment without any treatment, said a UN report released on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa, on the
NewYork ,March21:Raspberry Pi has emerged as the world’s third best-selling general purpose computer of all time, according to latest reports. Over 12.5 million Raspberry Pi boards have been sold in
KOCHI,Feb20: A grandmother donated her kidney and father donated his liver to save a two-year-old girl who weighed 7 kg, making her the smallest child in the world to have successfully
New York, Feb 18 : The worlds first transgender doll is being unveiled at the New York toy fair this weekend, modelled on the US teenager and LGBTQ campaigner Jazz