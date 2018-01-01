WorldWarII

London, Feb 27:A busy East London street was evacuated after what is believed to be a World War II bomb was discovered on Monday morning. Shoreditch High Street was closed
World War II bomb discovered in busy east London street in Shoreditch ,evacuated
Pope Francis remembers World War II Holocaust victims
Vatican City, Jan 27: Pope Francis on Friday remembered the millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust during the Second World War. “Today I want to remember in my heart
German city Augsburg evacuated after discovery of unexploded World War II RAF bomb
London [UK], Dec. 26 : Explosive experts have defused a large World War II bomb in the German city of Augsburg, clearing the way for thousands of evacuated residents to
Russian President Vladimir Putin opposes setting time limit for signing post World War II peace treaty with Japan
Moscow, Oct 28: Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his opposition to setting a time frame for the signing of a post World War II peace treaty between Russia and
American filmmaker Cary Fukunaga thinking of a film based on World War II
Mumbai, Oct 27 : Primetime Emmy award-winning American filmmaker Cary Fukunaga, who has roots in Japan, says he wishes to push out films with Asian-Americans as central characters. He wants to