Actress Amanda Seyfried worried about being centre of attention at her wedding
London, Jan 17 :Actress Amanda Seyfried doesnt want to be the centre of attention at her wedding as she is done having all eyes on her during events and after
London, Jan 17 :Actress Amanda Seyfried doesnt want to be the centre of attention at her wedding as she is done having all eyes on her during events and after
Los Angeles, Jan 16:Singer Selena Gomez is not worried about upsetting model Bella Hadid with her relationship with singer The Weeknd. The “Heart wants what it wants” hitmaker was seen