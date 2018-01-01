#wrestler
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar negotiating to join WWE

NewDelhi,Oct15:Move over Brock Lesnar, one of India’s greatest Olympians, Sushil Kumar, is on his way to becoming a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar. The Indian grappler is currently negotiating terms

Wrestler Sushil Kumar nominated for Padma Bhushan

New Delhi, Sep 06: The Wrestling Federation of India has recommended two-time Olympics medallist Sushil Kumar for the prestigious Padma Bhushan this year. WFI has also forwarded the names of Sushil’s