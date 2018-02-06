Taiwan hotel collapses after 6.4-magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 striked off northeast coast of Taiwan. Large, multi-story building collapsed in the city of Hualien. The number of casulaties are not clear at the time of filing the report.

Shocking photos emerging of collapsed hotel after Taiwan earthquake https://t.co/p0pSDbaNIt pic.twitter.com/neVFuQiLGO — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 6, 2018

Hotel in east #Taiwan collapses in 6.4 quake. Emergency services are working to free anyone trapped inside a hotel which collapsed after a shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan.