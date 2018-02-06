Taiwan hotel collapses after 6.4-magnitude earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 striked off northeast coast of Taiwan.  Large, multi-story building collapsed in the city of Hualien. The number of casulaties are not clear at the time of filing the report.

Hotel in east #Taiwan collapses in 6.4 quake. Emergency services are working to free anyone trapped inside a hotel which collapsed after a shallow 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan.

