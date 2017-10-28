Taj criticised for performing ‘namaz’; Vrindavan, Barsana declared as pilgrimage sites banning non veg and alcohol

Lucknow/ Uttar Pradesh, October 28: Consumption of eggs, non vegetarian food and alcohol have been banned at Vrindavan and Barsana as the two places have been declared as ‘holy pilgrimage sites’ (‘pavitra tirth sthal‘) by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

Uttar Pradesh: No eggs, non-vegetarian food and alcohol at Vrindavan and Barsana, says CM Adityanath https://t.co/i7c6f1aoji writes @srawans pic.twitter.com/uLOtzXIB53 — DNA (@dna) October 27, 2017

According to an official released by the state, Vrindavan in Mathura is the birthplace of Lord Krishna and his elder brother Balram. The place is famous throughout the whole world. Barsana is considered to be the birthplace of Radha. Tourists from nooks and corners of the world visit the place to pay obeisance. These are declared as holy pilgrimage places keeping in mind their importance and in view of tourism.

Uttar Pradesh government declares Vrindavan and Barsana as pilgrimage sites pic.twitter.com/D9oRIVtvXj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 27, 2017

These areas will be given special attention, by the government, for development of facilities for locals and tourists.

Vrindavan and Barsana is located in Mathura district. Alongside Ayodhya Nagar Nigam was the Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam constituted.

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, the minister of religious activities, asserted that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 350 crore for setting up a sewage treatment and laying a sewage line in the two temple towns.

A rope way would be made in Barsana after the urban local bodies polls. From November 22, civic polls will be held in three phases.

All religious places in Uttar Pradesh would be developed as tourist destinations. Chaudhary said, “plans are afoot to renovate old temples in Vrindavan and Barsana and upgrade its local body to a municipal corporation.”

There are over 5000 temples in Vrindavan.