Taj Mahal needs to be renamed as Tejo Mahal; the initial name of monument when it had Shivling: BJP MP Vinay Katiyar

Ayodhya/ Uttar Pradesh, October 19: The Mughal mausoleum ‘Taj Mahal’ has been receiving so much controversies from the recent past. Adding to that, now a senior BJP MP claims that as the monument was previously a Hindu temple, it needs to be renamed.

According to BJP MP Vinay Katiyar, Taj Mahal was earlier named as ‘Tejo Mahal’. The temple had a ‘Shivling’ which was later removed from the monument.

Katiyar asserted, “It was Tejo Mahal, Lord Shiva’s temple, where Shahjahan buried his wife and turned it into a mausoleum.” He added, “It was constructed by Hindu kings, the rooms and carvings there prove that it was a Hindu monument.” Further, he claimed, “it has also been termed as one by historian PN Oak.”

Katiyar claims that water drips from the ceiling of Taj Mahal which proves the monument was a Shiva temple, as water drips are made to flow only over ‘Shivlinga’.

The BJP MP asserted that it was a famous monument and was grabbed by Shahjahan. He said, “It was our temple but was made a mausoleum as they had more power.” Katiyar added, “It is a grand monument and national heritage, people come to see it and so it should be kept safe and secure.”

The BJP MP who is also an accused in the Babri case said that grand Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya shouldn’t be politicised. He said, “The aim is to develop Ayodhya; recreate the scene of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya from exile.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier asserted that it does not matter who built Taj Mahal and for what reason; it was built by blood and sweat of Indian laborers.

However, BJP MLA Sangeet Som had stated that the iconic Taj Mahal was built by traitors. Therefore he claimed that it cannot be included in the Indian history.

Taj Mahal, amidst all controversies, found a place of pride in the 2018 calendar issued by Uttar Pradesh government. It came days after the controversy that the government didn’t include the monument in its Tourism Booklet.