Takam Pario to be next Arunachal Chief Minister replacing Pema Khandu

Itanagar, Dec30 : Arunachal Pradesh is set to get a new chief minister towards the end of 2016, with Congress leader Takam Pario from Palin likely to be elected.

With continuous protests within the Peoples Party of Arunachal (PPA) against the leadership of Pema Khandu, the present Chief Minister of the state, the party president sent a letter to the Speaker and Governor informing them that the CM and six MLA’s have been suspended from the party.

The party will now meet on Friday around 2 pm to decide the new face of leadership in the state and next chief minister too.

Sources in the PPA have confirmed to India Today that Takam Pario will be the next leader and CM elected candidate from the party.

PPA has 43 MLA’s including speaker and is presently a part of North East Democratic Alliance.

It has been actively involved in working with 12 BJP MLA’s in Arunachal who are also a part of the state government.

But this is the third time that crisis has hit PPA after Kalikho Pul was removed and now Pema Khandu.

Peoples Party of Arunachal president KhafaBengia said the party is not happy with the leadership of Pema Khandu, and that he has not been able to take the party into confidence on policy decisions.

“Certain consultations have to be there, but that has been missing. Complete communication gap between party organisation and governance,” Bengia said.

“We have decided that Pema should go, if he continues then I fear that misunderstanding can develop between BJP and PPA,” He added.