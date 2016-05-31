All it takes is a spark: Previous ordnance depots fires

New Delhi, May 31 : The following is the list of major fire disasters at India’s ordnance depots that have always raised questions about alleged safety violations at these defence facilities in the country.

Pulgaon, Maharashtra, May 31, 2016: 20 soldiers were killed when a major fire engulfed India’s largest ammunition depot in Maharashtra’s Pulgaon.

Vishakapatnam, December 8, 2015: Five persons were injured when a fire broke out during a regular exercise.

Panagarh, West Bengal, March 26, 2010: A major fire broke out at the Panagarh depot. No casualties were reported but the depot suffered huge losses.

Bhuj, Gujarat, December 4, 2008: Two army men were killed in the blaze at the Bhuj depot after a bomb exploded during routine inspection of old and outdated ammunition.

Khandroo, Jammu and Kashmir, August 12, 2007: Two army men and a civilian were killed and over 40 others injured in a major blaze at the ordnance depot in south Kashmir.

Pathankot, Jammu and Kashmir, April 29, 2001: A huge fire broke out in the ammunition dump of the army’s Mamoon Cantonment near Pathankot in Gurdaspur district. There were no casualties.

Bharatpur, Rajasthan, May 2, 2000: Three civilians were killed due to shrapnel and splinters in nearby villages after fire erupted at the ordnance depot in Sewar town of Bharatpur.