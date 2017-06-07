Taking care of your scalp and crowning glory from chlorine

New Delhi , June 7: During the summers, the best way to beat the heat is to take a dip in pool.

But we tend to forget that chlorine, which is mixed in the pool water, can easily damage our hair.

Hence, according to make-up expert and owner of Star Salon n’ Academy Aashmeen Munjaal, applying thick layer of oil or conditioner and wearing a tight swimming cap can help you to avoid it.

“Make sure you go for a plain shower. Do not use shampoo just after the dip. If you are a regular swimmer, alternate sessions of hair spa will maintain the quality of your hair,” she said.

Aashmeen further listed down the dos and don’ts in details, according to the hair types:

# Oily scalp:

People who have oily scalp should not use conditioner as it will make your hair oilier. Still, if you want to opt for conditioners, go for water based ones. They will keep your hair protected from harsh sun and at the same time, will not let them become oily during summers. To remove excess oil from hair, you can give it a gentle rinse with lemon juice. As a quick fix remedy, spray a bit of astringent on your hair and brush it on to get that instant fresh shine in your hair.

# Static hair:

Static hair is the most common problem during winters but it doubles up during the summers, as people spend most of their time indoors under air-conditioner. And due to its consistency, hair tends to lose its moisture and eventually becomes static. To overcome this problem, you can spray a leave-in serum and comb your hair. If you want to get rid of this problem, make sure that you oil your hair on regular basis and provide it with mild steaming. A ripped banana hair mask will work wonders on it.

# Lifeless hair:

Lifeless hair is a big no-no any season. It can ruin your entire look, persona and elegance at the first glance. Rinsing your hair with coconut milk is the most sorted solution to get rid of this problem. If you lack in free time, get hair texturing from a professional. Usage of shine enhancers is also a very good option as it stays on for 2-3 months. Use volumnizer at the roots of hair before you blow-dry it.

# Protection of coloured hair:

Avoiding heat and humidity is practically impossible when the sun is blazing hot. The most important thing is to cover up your hair with scarf or a big beach hat as often as you can. If you have spent more time in sun, taking a shower after that is not a bad idea, but mind the temperature- hot or luke warm water is not a good idea; instead use cold water. The colder the water, the more the colour will stick to your hair. At least one shot of cold water at the end of your shower makes your hair shinier because it seals the cuticle. You should also use hair sunscreen with maximum of SPF 10.

# Get rid of sticky hair:

People, who often face problem of sticky hair, should always opt for dry shampoo or a spray on of dry shampoo, which is available in Loreal. If you want to pamper your hair to a larger extent, mix egg white and lemon and rinse your hair with this mixture thrice a week. Shikaki is a natural ingredient to overcome sticky hair in summers.

# Hair thinning:

Hair thinning is a major problem when it comes to overall hair care. To avoid hair thinning, regular trimming sessions within a period of 30-40 days is advised. It will not only add to the volume of your hair, but will also stop it from hair problems like split ends. Use of brush with soft bristles is recommended, accompanied with good combing techniques. Don’t be harsh while detangling your hair after shampoo