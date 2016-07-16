The history behind the coup d’etat and turmoil in Turkey

Ankara July 16: After the descent of the Ottoman Caliphate,turkey was steered into the modern world values by the authoritarian rule of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk,revolutionary, and founder of the Republic of Turkey.

It was established by sweeping political, social, cultural and religious reforms to separate the new Turkish state from its Ottoman predecessor and embrace a Westernized way of living.

Turkey faced a lot of political unrest that shaped the country into its present state of affairs.

The Turkish military’s history of interfering in democracy, religious conflict in the country, and coup leading to civil war in Turkey , is introspected here.

The first coup in the Turkish Republic was in 1960 ,and followed growing tension between the ruling Democratic Party and the opposition.

President Celal Bayar ,loosened some of the Ataturk reforms, which had attempted to modernize Turkey in the 1920s and 1930s. It amounts to Islamic law being abolished, discouraging women from wearing veils and introducing the western calendar.

Restriction of press and martial law was imposed followed by the army toppling the government. The general in question -General Cemal Gursel became both president and prime minister until 1961.

Next tipping point of the coup was the faltering Turkish economy and worker demonstrations,leading to the intervention of the chief of general staff ,Memduh Tagmac forcing the President to resign,replaced by caretaker governments.

In 1980,the economy played spoilsport,again imposing military rule of stability on Turkey.

In 1997,the Islamic Welfare party gained power in a coalition government where current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was a former member of the party.

A 2012 coup attempt dubbed the ‘Sledgehammer’ conspiracy in which a Turkish court cleared 236 out of 300 military suspects who had been accused of plotting to remove Erdogan, when he was prime minister in 2003.

Now in 2016,Turkish military through state media declared that a coup is underway after social media is blocked in Turkey.

The presidential spokesman issues and statement that there is an attempted coup within a group in the armed forces and that elected president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, is still in power.

The armed forces unleash violence and capture state media,issuing statement that the country is under military control and governed by a peace council.

President Erdoğan finally reaches Turkish television studios via FaceTime and calls on Turkish citizens, 49.5% of whom voted for his party in November 2015, to respond to the coup by rallying in public.

Erdoğan declares that he is alive and in Marmaris, a Mediterranean resort town, from where helicopters and sound of gunfire and conflict is heard.

Erdoğan blames the coup on factions loyal to Fethullah Gülen, a US-based Turkish cleric, exiled in Pennsylvania ,which he denies of.

On Saturday , President Erdoğan arrived at Istanbul’s Ataturk airport and declared his government remains in charge and that all coup conspirators will be punished.

The coup detractors are detained and the head of the armed forces ,is freed.

The government announces that more than 1,500 members of the armed forces have been arrested.

Prime minister Binali Yildirim calls the night’s events a “black stain” on Turkish democracy and praises the role of civilians and the police in putting down the coup.

More than 161 people have been killed and more than 1,440 injured, with 2,839 military personnel arrested.