Talgo beats Rajdhani by 4 hours, is officially India’s fastest train from Delhi to Mumbai

Mumbai, September 12: Hi-speed train Talgo from Spain completed the trial run between New Delhi and Mumbai Central in 11 hours and 48 minutes. The trial was carried out at maximim speed of 150 kmph, covering a distance of 1384 km.

A Indian Railway official said, “The train departed from New Delhi at 2:45 pm on Saturday and arrived in Mumbai Central at around 2.33 am on Sunday.” The same distance between these two destinations by Rajdhani Expess at 130 kmph takes 15 hour and 50 minutes, reports indiatimes.com.

Earlier five trial runs of Talgo train between both these destinations were carried out at 140 kmph.Hi-speed trains Talgo from Spain is able to achieve faster acceleration and deceleration, besides running at fast speeds on curves. Its coaches are lighter in weight and can hence reach destinations faster than conventional coaches run on Indian Railways.

Talgo can negotiate curves and climb any hills at much faster speed compared to conventional Indian trains.” Nine state-of-the-art train coaches manufactured by Spanish firm Talgo which are capable of running at a maximum speed of 200 kmph reached Mumbai by Ship from Spain in April.

The Talgo coaches are having the feature of natural tilting while travelling on curves which enable them to achieve approximately 20% higher speed in comparison to the conventional coaches.

The full-fledged use of Talgo coaches across the network could begin two-three years later, once local production commences after considering modifications suggested by the railways to make them operational for Indian platforms.