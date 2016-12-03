Taliban militants Hangs Engineering student for Spying in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 03: Insurgents from the Taliban militant group hanged a Kabul Polytechnic University engineering student in Maidan Wardak province yesterday for spying.

According to local officials, the student named Faizul Rahman Rahmani was in his fourth year in engineering, reports the Tolo News.

Rahman had apparently been on his way home from Kabul to Maidan Wardak when the Taliban stopped him in Chak district.

According to officials, the Taliban accused him of spying for the government.

A source said that Mirwais, a senior local Taliban commander, was killed in Wardak province a few days ago, adding this move was in retaliation for the death of the commander.

(ANI)