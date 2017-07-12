Taliban militants killed seven passengers in Afghanistan’s Farah

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 12: Taliban militants killed seven civilians on Tuesday evening in Farah province of Afghanistan.

Tolo News quoted governor’s spokesperson Mohammad Nasir Mahri, as confirming the incident on Wednesday.

Mahri said the incidents occurred on Tuesday at around 6 p.m. local time in Bala Block district of Farah after the Taliban stopped a passenger bus and forced seven people off the vehicle before shooting them.

He added the militants closed the Farah-Herat highway for several hours before it was eventually reopened after a military operation.

At least ten Taliban insurgents were killed in the operation and seven others were wounded.

Local officials said the victims were residents of Farah province.

(ANI)