Taliban militants killed seven passengers in Afghanistan’s Farah

July 12, 2017 | By :
Two Taliban leaders killed during airstrikes by US forces in eastern Afghanistan.

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 12: Taliban militants killed seven civilians on Tuesday evening in Farah province of Afghanistan.

Tolo News quoted governor’s spokesperson Mohammad Nasir Mahri, as confirming the incident on Wednesday.

Mahri said the incidents occurred on Tuesday at around 6 p.m. local time in Bala Block district of Farah after the Taliban stopped a passenger bus and forced seven people off the vehicle before shooting them.

He added the militants closed the Farah-Herat highway for several hours before it was eventually reopened after a military operation.

At least ten Taliban insurgents were killed in the operation and seven others were wounded.
Local officials said the victims were residents of Farah province.

(ANI)

Tags: , ,
Related News
Kabul: Bomb hidden in an ambulance; 40 killed, 140 injured
Afghanistan’s ‘Save the Children’ attack: Death toll rises to 6
3 Islamic State members killed in Afghanistan
Afghanistan: 15 IS and Taliban militants join peace process
Playing for Afghanistan in past will help in Under-19 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq
Afghanistan Army kills 76 Taliban militants in 5 day military operation
Top