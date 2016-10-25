Taliban releases drone video of suicide attack in Afghanistan

New Delhi,Oct25: Terrorist organisation Taliban in Afghanistan have released a drone footage which captured the instance when a police base in Helmand province was attacked by a suicide bomber.

In the chilling video released online, a Humvee is seen speeding towards the base while another vehicle detonates at an open space away from the military base.



The longer video shows the suicide bomber exclaiming that Afghan forces should join the Taliban instead of siding with the foreigners.

Taliban used a drone to capture the instance when the bomb went off. The utilisation of such high-tech machinery raises questions about where they exactly purchased these machines from.