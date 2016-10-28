‘Talk’ is what Alia Bhatt would do if stuck in elevator with Sidharth Malhotra

Mumbai, Oct 28: Alia Bhatt recently spilled the beans on many interesting aspects including one particular take on being stuck in an elevator with her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

The 23-year-old actress is featuring in Vogue BFF with her father Mahesh Bhatt.

The host asked Alia what would she do if stuck alone with her ‘SOTY’ co-star to which she replied, “What I always do with Sid– Talk!”

Earlier during the style files segment, the host unveiled a cover shot of Alia and Sid and addressed the picture as “you and your beau”.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ star immediately reacted saying, “Beau? No… Whaat? No!”

On the work front, Alia recently did a cameo in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and will be next seen in ‘Dear Zindagi’ starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The Gauri Shinde directed flick is slated to initially release in US on November 23.