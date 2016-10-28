‘Talk’ is what Alia Bhatt would do if stuck in elevator with Sidharth Malhotra

October 28, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Oct 28: Alia Bhatt recently spilled the beans on many interesting aspects including one particular take on being stuck in an elevator with her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

The 23-year-old actress is featuring in Vogue BFF with her father Mahesh Bhatt.

The host asked Alia what would she do if stuck alone with her ‘SOTY’ co-star to which she replied, “What I always do with Sid– Talk!”

Earlier during the style files segment, the host unveiled a cover shot of Alia and Sid and addressed the picture as “you and your beau”.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ star immediately reacted saying, “Beau? No… Whaat? No!”

On the work front, Alia recently did a cameo in Karan Johar’s ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ and will be next seen in ‘Dear Zindagi’ starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

The Gauri Shinde directed flick is slated to initially release in US on November 23.

Tags: ,
Related News
Alia Bhatt dating Hike founder Kavin Bharti Mittal?
Rio Olympians Sakshi Malik, Dipa Karmakar in Forbes’ list of Under 30 super achievers
Shooting of Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer ‘Reload’ wrapped up
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 32
This is what daddy Mahesh Bhatt did to make daughter Alia feel special
Alia Bhatt releases her version of Arijit Singh’s ‘Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le’
Top