After tallest Durga idol , thousand handed Durga in Deshapriya park

Kolkata, Sept 26 :A puja committee in South Kolkata that erected the tallest Durga idol in the world last year has come up with the Goddess in her Hajaar Haat (one thousand hands) avatar this time.

In 2015, the Deshapriya Park Puja Committee had installed a 88-feet Durga idol causing a near-stampede situation. It had also created a buzz with its teaser campaign days before in advance.

This year the committee will deck up the goddess with 1000 hands which will slay a 40-feet Mahisasura.

“We are bringing Maa in Haajar Haat avatar this time for lakhs of revellers, who had thronged Deshapriya Park last year but could not catch a glimpse of the idol. But whether there will be as many weapons in her hands will be divulged when the idol is unveiled on the inauguration day,” a spokesman of Deshapriya Park Durgotsav Committee told PTI.

The visitors will enter the 40ft x40 ft pandal through a gate, in the shape of a huge demon head and there will be scores of demon heads, representing women-abusers.

There will be a light and shadow show inside the pandal depicting the fight between good and evil.

Prominent sculptor Mintu Pal is making the idol.

Debasish Bhattacharya, Vice-President of the marketing sponsor firm of Deshapriya Park Puja said, “We are proud to be associated with Deshapriya Park Durgotsav which has established a legacy of presenting something unique every year for which puja revellers eagerly wait. We have launched a multi-pronged campaign for the thousand-hand goddess and the buzz is already there among the public.”

Next to Deshapriya Park is multiple award winner for years, Tridhara Sammilani puja, which is associated with the name of KMC MMIC and Trinamool Leader Debashis Kumar.

“We have no rivalry with them. Our puja will continue to pull revellers. Best wishes for Deshapriya Park,” Kumar said.