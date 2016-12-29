Tamil actor Arvindswamy will pair up with Ritika Singh for Selva movie

Chennai,Dec29:Arvind Swamy will be seen playing an upright cop in his new film with director Selva of Amaravathi and Naan Avan Illai fame. To be produced by Magicbox Films, who earlier bankrolled Vijay Sethupathi’s Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Ritika Singh of Irudhi Suttru fame will be seen as Aravind Swamy’s pair in the film.

We also hear that Selva has roped in Imman to compose music for the film while the cinematographer and other details will be revealed soon.

Arvind Swamy is currently busy shooting for Sathuranga Vettai 2 with Trisha, the actor also has Bhaskar the Rascal Tamil remake with director Siddique in pipeline.