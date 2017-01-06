Tamil actress Gautami to return to Mollywood

Will BJP make Gautami Tadimalla its RK Nagar candidate?

Chennai,Jan 6:Actress Gautami is all set to star in a new Malayalam film, which would be her first film in Mollywood after 14 long years.

After announcing her split from her ‘live-in’ relationship with Kamal which lasted more than 13 years, Gautami has of late started concentrating more in taking up suitable roles in films. She is also simultaneously trying to get her Subbalaksimi to make her debut in films as heroine.

Gautami’s new Malayalam film Viswasapuram Mansoor to be directed by P.T. Kunju Mohammed would mark her ‘return’ to Mollywood after 14 years as her last Malayalam film before this released only in 2003. She plays the mother of hero Roshan Mathew in a character ‘Fathima Beevi’. She plays a doting mother, something which does with aplomb in real life!

Others in the film include Shweta Menon, Liyona Shenoy and Renji Panikker. Ramesh Narayanan scores the film’s music.

