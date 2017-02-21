Tamil celebrities upset over sensational politics in state.

Chennai, Feb 21: Prominant actors from the Tamil Film Industry such as Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Arvind Swami among others have reacted strongly over Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s winning the confidence vote in the state assembly on Saturday.

Palaniswami, who was sworn in on Thursday as Chief Minister, won by 122 voice votes on Saturday.

He belongs to the AIADMK faction led by party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala, who is currently serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in disproportionate assets case.

Commenting on the concept of confidence votes, “Roja” actor Arvind Swami tweeted: “None will accept a vote of confidence if the MLAs don’t represent the people’s views. For that they have to meet people, not party in a resort.”

Swami also demanded re-election.

“In my opinion, the only solution that is acceptable under the circumstances is a re-election. This is not the people’s mandate,” he wrote.

Siddharth, without mincing his words, reacted very strongly.

“Give Sasikala a laptop in jail. Save transport cost (our money) for Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his gang for four years. Time to put more salt in our food,” he tweeted.

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan slyly described the current political climate as a mockery of democracy.

“There you go. Seems like we have another CM. Jai de-mockcrazy,” Haasan wrote.

Actor Suriya, in a tweet shared in Tamil, said people are the real fools now.

Actress Radikaa Sarath Kumar tweeted: “Disgrace. Governor should act.”

–IANS