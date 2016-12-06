Tamil film industry pays tributes to moviestar politician J. Jayalalithaa

Chennai, Dec 6: The Tamil filmdom paid rich tributes to veteran movie star turned politician J. Jayalalithaa, who passed away here on Monday at the age of 68, with superstar Rajinikanth describing her as a brave daughter.

“Not just Tamil Nadu but the whole of India lost a brave daughter. May her soul rest in peace,” Rajinikanth tweeted.

Actor Ajith Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled Tamil film in Bulgaria, said the news came to him as a “shock”.

In a statement, he said, “She had fought many battles and stood tall among the leaders of our times. I pray to the almighty to give us the strength during this time of grief.”

Recalling her meeting with Jayalalithaa, Trisha wrote on Twitter: “RIP my most favourite person. The throne awaits you on the other side. Truly proud and honoured to have met you.”

Describing Jayalalithaa as one of the bravest women, Shruti Haasan wrote, “TN loses one of its greatest leaders and bravest women. Deeply saddened by this great loss. Words cannot express.”

Calling her a “fighter”, actress Radikaa Sarath Kumar said the passing away of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has left a void in her.

“A people’s person, strong-spirited, classy and a fighter to the end. Leaves a vacuum in people’s heart, but leaves a piece of her in everyone who met her. You inspire all,” Radikaa tweeted.

Among others who condoled the death of Jayalalithaa, once a reigning queen of Tamil cinema, include Gautham Vasudev Menon, R. Parthepan, R. Madhavan, Nakul and Jayam Ravi.

