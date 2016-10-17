Tamil Nadu : AIADMK, DMK workers in fight over Jayalalithaa’s health condition

October 17, 2016 | By :

Pollachi, Oct 17: An AIADMK councillor and DMK worker have been admitted to a hospital in Pollachi in the district in Tamil Nadu after they came to blows following an altercation over the remarks on the health status of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, police said on Monday.

DMK local functionary Lingadurai reportedly made critical remarks about the health condition of Jayalalithaa in an inebriated condition on Sunday night.

AIADMK Councillor James Raj, who was passing by, got angry over the remarks and entered into arguments leading to fisticuffs, police said.

Lingadurai was admitted to the Pollachi government hospital in the early hours of today, claiming assault by the councillor. Raj also was admitted to the same hospital, complaining that Lingadurai had assaulted him, police said.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
AIADMK against its MPs | Expels over 150 office bearers in two districts
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
AIADMK to seek EC’s help in disqualifying Puducherry MLAs ‘holding office of profit’
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
Top