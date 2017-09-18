Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifies 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 18: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has eventually disqualified 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran. Joining with TTV Dinakaran’s group the above mentioned 18 MLAs have withdrawn their support to the Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami. The Assembly has issued a press release stating the names of those MLAs who were disqualified.

Earlier during last week, the General Body meeting of the AIADMK of EPS and OPS factions have made a resolution ousting Sasikala as General Secretary of the AIADMK and her nephew TTV Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary from the party.

