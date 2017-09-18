Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal disqualifies 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran

September 18, 2017 | By :
Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal. Photo: Twitter
Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal. Photo: Twitter

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 18: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal has eventually disqualified 18 MLAs who supported TTV Dinakaran. Joining with TTV Dinakaran’s group the above mentioned 18 MLAs have withdrawn their support to the Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisami. The Assembly has issued a press release stating the names of those MLAs who were disqualified.

Earlier during last week, the General Body meeting of the AIADMK of EPS and OPS factions have made a resolution ousting Sasikala as General Secretary of the AIADMK and her nephew TTV Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary from the party.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
AIADMK against its MPs | Expels over 150 office bearers in two districts
AIADMK to seek EC’s help in disqualifying Puducherry MLAs ‘holding office of profit’
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
AIADMK bribery case: HC denies bail to middleman Sukesh Chandrashekar
AIADMK ousted TTV Dhinakaran takes oath as MLA from RK Nagar constituency
Top