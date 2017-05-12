Tamil Nadu beams with pride over its first intermediate pass transgender

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, May 12: Tharika Banu became the first transgender in Tamil Nadu to clear class 12 exams.

Following her feat, Tharika appealed to the state government to make sure that transgender community continues their studies.

She did her schooling from Kamarajar Girls higher secondary School in Chennai.

Talking about her journey so far Tharkia said, “After a long struggle I was able to join the school. Many have helped for my studies”.

She was adopted by a transgender activist Grace Banu from Chennai two years ago. “My aim is to make her as a doctor”. Banu told ANI.

Thanking the education system Tharika’s Head Mistress, M Mary said, “We gave her counselling and sufficient arrangements. Because of that she has passed today”.

The transgender community is the least represented group in the public discourse and they continue to live with societal stigma and discrimination. Thus providing them with educational opportunities will open will be a step towards bringing them in a more integrated society. (ANI)

