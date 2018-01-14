Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal with traditional fervour

January 14, 2018 | By :

Chennai, Jan 14: Pongal celebrations was held across Tamil Nadu today with traditional fervour. Adding to the celebration was the recent good rains across the southern state  of Tamil Nadi which was a big relief for the farmers.

Pongal is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is a four-day festival which according to the Tamil calendar is usually celebrated from 14 January to 17 January.

Thai Pongal is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Tamil people.

The main event, also known as Thai Pongal, takes place on the second of the four days. This day coincides with Makara Sankranthi, a winter harvest festival celebrated throughout India.

Tamilians decorate their homes with banana and mango leaves and embellish the floor with decorative patterns drawn using rice flour.

Maatu Pongal is celebrated the day after Thai Pongal.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top