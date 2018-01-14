Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal with traditional fervour

Chennai, Jan 14: Pongal celebrations was held across Tamil Nadu today with traditional fervour. Adding to the celebration was the recent good rains across the southern state of Tamil Nadi which was a big relief for the farmers.

Pongal is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is a four-day festival which according to the Tamil calendar is usually celebrated from 14 January to 17 January.

Thai Pongal is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Tamil people.

The main event, also known as Thai Pongal, takes place on the second of the four days. This day coincides with Makara Sankranthi, a winter harvest festival celebrated throughout India.

Tamilians decorate their homes with banana and mango leaves and embellish the floor with decorative patterns drawn using rice flour.

Maatu Pongal is celebrated the day after Thai Pongal.