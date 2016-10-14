Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha approves the garlanding of M G Ramachandran’s statue on October 17

Chennai, October 14: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, who is admitted in Apollo Hospital, Chennai and AIADMK General Secretary has approved the garlanding of M G Ramachandran’s (MGR) statue on October 17. Four decades ago he founded the party on this date, according to a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, AIADMK added that on October 17 the party would complete 44 years of its activities and would step into its 45th year.

On that day at AIADMK’s headquarters, the party Presidium Chairman E Madhusudanan would garland MGR’s statue and would also hoist the party’s flag.

The AIADMK said that Jayalalithaa had consented to issue the statement.

The 68-year-old Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was admitted to hospital on September 22 for fever and dehydration.

The doctors of the Apollo hospital later said that she is needed a longer stay at the hospital, as she is suffering from infection. They put her on respiratory support as part of the treatment.

On October 8, the hospital said: “The respiratory support is closely watched and adjusted. Lungs decongestion treatment is being closely monitored and continued. All other comprehensive measures including nutrition, supportive therapy and passive physiotherapy are under way.”

Various political leaders citing her health condition had questioned the mode of advice given byJayalalithaa to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on allocating her portfolios to Finance Minister O Panneerselvam.