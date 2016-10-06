Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa diagnosed with Pneumonia

Chennai, October 6: According to Asianet Newsable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa is diagnosed with Pneumonia yesterday.

She had faced breathing difficulty on Wednesday and treatments were started immediately.

She was admitted in the Critical Care Unit at the second floor.

The 68-year-old AIADMK leader is being treated at the Apollo Hospital for the last two weeks.

Her condition is said to be improving.

According to source, Jayalalithaa is also undergoing treatment for multiple infections.

Earlier today, Jayalalithaa’s niece was reportedly ‘stopped and the gate’ of the hospital and was not allowed to see her aunt.

The medical bulletin released by the hospital earlier this week had announced that the CM is responding to the treatment.

Only patients or a staffs of the hospital are allowed to go inside and that too only after showing identity card. The entire hospital has turned into a high-security zone.

Many people of Tamil Nadu are still remaining at the gate with prayers for their Amma.