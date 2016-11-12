Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa can leave whenever she feels, says doctor

Chennai, November 12: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa can leave whenever she feels fit, said her doctor at Apollo hospital, Chennai. Jayalalithaa is in hospital for nearly two months and is doing well according to reports.

Asked about Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap C. Reddy’s statement that Jayalalithaa was fully cured and it was up to her to decide when to go home, Ponnaiyan said everybody wanted Jayalalithaa to return home as a completely fit person.

AIADMK leaders feel it was better for Jayalalithaa to be in the hospital for some more days under a controlled environment so that there was no relapse of the infection.

“At home she is the master. Further she may get back into the thick of things and as a result there may be some strain which is not there in the hospital now,” Ponnaiyan explained.

He said Jayalalithaa was now able to sit when the respiratory systems were removed. She was also taking semi-solid food.

According to Ponnaiyan, nobody – barring doctors, physiotherapists and nurses – were allowed inside the CCU where Jayalalithaa was warded.

“The CCU is big and spacious. Her bed is wheeled to a spot within the CCU from where she interacts with the Chief Secretary and her Advisor through a special audio system,” Ponnaiyan said.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital in September with fever and infection.