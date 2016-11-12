Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa can leave whenever she feels, says doctor

November 12, 2016 | By :
File photo.

Chennai, November 12: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa can leave whenever she feels fit, said her doctor at Apollo hospital, Chennai. Jayalalithaa is in hospital for nearly two months and is doing well according to reports.

Asked about Apollo Hospitals Chairman Pratap C. Reddy’s statement that Jayalalithaa was fully cured and it was up to her to decide when to go home, Ponnaiyan said everybody wanted Jayalalithaa to return home as a completely fit person.

AIADMK leaders feel it was better for Jayalalithaa to be in the hospital for some more days under a controlled environment so that there was no relapse of the infection.

“At home she is the master. Further she may get back into the thick of things and as a result there may be some strain which is not there in the hospital now,” Ponnaiyan explained.

He said Jayalalithaa was now able to sit when the respiratory systems were removed. She was also taking semi-solid food.

According to Ponnaiyan, nobody – barring doctors, physiotherapists and nurses – were allowed inside the CCU where Jayalalithaa was warded.

“The CCU is big and spacious. Her bed is wheeled to a spot within the CCU from where she interacts with the Chief Secretary and her Advisor through a special audio system,” Ponnaiyan said.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital in September with fever and infection.

Tags:
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
A day before RK Nagar bypoll, Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in Apollo hospital 
Top