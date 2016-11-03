Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa shifted from ICU to ward 

Chennai, November 3: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha has been shifted from ICU to normal ward today on Thursday.

Earlier, AIADMK has claimed that the party supremo and Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is responding well to the treatment and is now living a normal life.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the Apollo Hospital on September 22 after she was affected with fever and dehydration. Later the hospital said she was being treated for infection with respiratory support among others.

Specialists from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and from London among others have treated Jayalalithaa.