Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa understands what happen around her, recovered completely

Chennai, November 4: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has completely recovered and is understanding what is going on around her.

Pratap C Reddy, chairman of the Apollo Hospital Chennai, has informed this to media on the sidelines of a function at Chennai.

In the first such interactionon the health status of Jayalalitha, Reddy said a team of doctors and the prayers of millions have made this excellent progress possible.

“We are so happy to hear that Pratap C Reddy has said that the chief ministeris very well. She is fully satisfied. We are so happy about about it. All the people have prayed for Amma. All the religions – Christianity, Islam, Hindu, everyone prayed for Amma. God has given a very good result for those prayers. I thank all the doctors for taking care of our honourable Chief Minister”. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader C R Saraswathi told ANI.

Jayalalitha has been kept under the close observation of a specialist from London, besides three-members team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi. She was admitted to Apollo hospital, Chennai, on September 22 after fever and dehydration.