Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa understands what happen around her, recovered completely

November 4, 2016 | By :

Chennai, November 4: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa has completely recovered and is understanding what is going on around her.

Pratap C Reddy, chairman of the Apollo Hospital Chennai, has informed this to media on the sidelines of a function at Chennai.

In the first such interactionon the health status of Jayalalitha, Reddy said a team of doctors and the prayers of millions have made this excellent progress possible.

“We are so happy to hear that Pratap C Reddy has said that the chief ministeris very well. She is fully satisfied. We are so happy about about it. All the people have prayed for Amma. All the religions – Christianity, Islam, Hindu, everyone prayed for Amma. God has given a very good result for those prayers. I thank all the doctors for taking care of our honourable Chief Minister”. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader C R Saraswathi told ANI.

Jayalalitha has been kept under the close observation of a specialist from London, besides three-members team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi. She was admitted to Apollo hospital, Chennai, on September 22 after fever and dehydration.

Tags: , , ,
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
A day before RK Nagar bypoll, Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in Apollo hospital 
Top