Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam holds discussions with Sasikala Natarajan

Chennai, Dec 08: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam today held discussions with his predecessor J Jayalalithaa’s confidante Sasikala Natarajan for about two hours at the Poes Garden residence of the departed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam supremo in Chennai.

Panneerselvam did not speak to the waiting media after emerging from the meeting.

He was accompanied by senior ministers of his Cabinet including C Srinivasan and Edappady K Palaniswamy and P Thangamani.

It was not known what was discussed in the meeting which comes in the wake of the death of Jayalalithaa on December 5.

The AIADMK has to now select a replacement to lead the party even as Panneerselvam has taken over the reins of administration following Jayalalithaas demise.

Speculations are rife that Sasikala might be given a significant role in the AIADMK.