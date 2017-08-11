Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Palaniswami calls TTV Dinakaran as ‘420’

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 11: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami described AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran as ‘420’. 420 (‘CharSo’ Bees in Hindi): Refers to the IPC section 420 that covers offences related to cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property that leads to punishment with fines or imprisonment up to seven years.

The ruling AIADMK dismissed its Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran on Thursday. Dinakaran is the nephew of the jailed general secretary V K Sasikala. The dismissal is aimed at soothing the opponent group after the possible merger between two groups.

The possible merger between the two groups of AIADMK aroused with the Amma camp led by CM Palaniswami against the appointment of Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary.

O Panneerselvam, former CM of TN had earlier raised his agitation against Sasikala when she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case. Panneerselvam, the then CM had pointed at Sasikala alleging her role in Jayalalithaa’s death. Annoyed with Panneerselvam, Sasikala threw him out from the throne and made E K Palaniswami to take over the throne of CM. This marked the emergence of two groups in AIADMK. Many Sasikala followers turned rebellious against her and joined with Panneerselvam.