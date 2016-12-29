Tamil Nadu: ‘Chinamma’ accepts resolution to be AIADMK general secretary

Chennai Dec 29: Sasikala Natarajan on Thursday accepted the resolution to be the general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

“Chinnamma accepts the resolution as Honourable CM Thiru.O.Panneerselvam hands over a copy of it. Chinnamma accepts to take over as AIADMK General Secretary,” the party’s Twitter handle wrote.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam handed over a copy of the resolution to Sasikala.

The AIADMK earlier in the day passed a resolution to work under the leadership of Sasikala.

The decision was taken in the party’s general body meeting.

“AIADMK adopts resolution to work under the leadership of Chinnamma,” said the party’s Twitter handle.

On January 2, 54-year old Natarajan will formally take over as AIADMK general secretary, a post held by late party supremo J. Jayalalithaa till she died on December 5.

After Jayalalithaa died, the party had announced that Natarajan would replace her as the chief of her party even though she is not technically qualified.

The general secretary has to have completed five years as an active member.

