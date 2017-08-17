Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami declares probe over Jayalalithaa’s death

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 17: The Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has announced an inquiry over the suspicious and unexpected death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Thursday. Palaniswami in his statement said that a committee will be set up under the leadership of a retired judge to investigate the mysterious death of J Jayalalithaa.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy added that Jayalalithaa’s Vedanilayam residence in Poes Garden would be made into a memorial.

Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday has agreed on the key demands put forth by the O Panneerselvam faction. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has ordered a probe into the death of the former AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa.

Declaring an inquiry on Jayalalithaa’s death and making Vedanilayam in Poes Garden as Jayalalithaa memorial are the two major demands made by the rebel AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvan.

In its August 10 resolution, the Palaniswami camp had delegitimised Dhinakaran’s appointment as AIADMK Deputy General Secretary, sending signs that the CM’s camp would go in for a rapprochement with the Panneerselvam faction.

The announcement comes just days after the two factions of the AIADMK agreed to merge.