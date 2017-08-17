Tamil Nadu CM EK Palaniswami declares probe over Jayalalithaa’s death

August 17, 2017 | By :
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. Photo: IANS

Chennai/Tamil Nadu, August 17: The Tamil Nadu government under Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy has announced an inquiry over the suspicious and unexpected death of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Thursday. Palaniswami in his statement said that a committee will be set up under the leadership of a retired judge to investigate the mysterious death of J Jayalalithaa.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy added that Jayalalithaa’s Vedanilayam residence in Poes Garden would be made into a memorial.

Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday has agreed on the key demands put forth by the O Panneerselvam faction. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami has ordered a probe into the death of the former AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa.

Declaring an inquiry on Jayalalithaa’s death and making Vedanilayam in Poes Garden as Jayalalithaa memorial are the two major demands made by the rebel AIADMK faction led by O Panneerselvan.

In its August 10 resolution, the Palaniswami camp had delegitimised Dhinakaran’s appointment as AIADMK Deputy General Secretary, sending signs that the CM’s camp would go in for a rapprochement with the Panneerselvam faction.

The announcement comes just days after the two factions of the AIADMK agreed to merge.

Tags: , ,
Related News
J Jayalalithaa
Jayalalithaa passed away a day before she was declared dead; Says Sasikala’s brother Divakaran
J Jayalalithaa
Apollo Hospitals submits documents on Jayalalithaa’s treatment
Panel probing Jayalalithaa’s death summons Sasikala, Apollo hospitals Chairman
Imran Khan’s tweet on corruption mixing up Jayalalithaa, Sasikala names goes viral, removed
DMK to move EC over release of Jayalalithaa hospital video
A day before RK Nagar bypoll, Dinakaran faction releases video of Jayalalithaa in Apollo hospital 
Top