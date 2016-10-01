Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa is healthy, asserts AIADMK

Chennai, Oct 01: AIADMK Saturday asserted that its hospitalised party supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa is “healthy” even as a doctor from the UK has reportedly been flown in to examine the 68-year-old leader.

“Amma (Jayalalithaa) is healthy. She needs rest as per doctors’ advice and will return in good health,” senior AIADMK leader and former Minister P Valaramathi told reporters.

She said Jayalalithaa was performing official duties and pointed out that she had even announced the party’s candidates for this month’s civic polls while being hospitalised. “Some jealous people are carrying out a wrong campaign to confuse people by spreading rumours” about Jayalalithaa’s health, she said.

Meanwhile, the Apollo Hospitals, where Jayalalithaa has been hospitalised for treatment for fever and dehydration, reportedly flew in UK-based Dr Richard John Beal to examine the Chief Minister.

Jayalalithaa was admitted to the hospital on September 22 after she complained of fever and dehydration. She has been advised to stay for a few days at the hospital.