Is Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa travel to Kedarnath for a Special Puja ?

He said Thiruvalluvar followers were thankful to her for support.

Mr Tarun Vijay, who is also the President Students and Youth for Thiruvallavur, enquired about the health of the Chief Minister with the doctors.

Mr Tarun Vijay gave a special Prasadam from Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) and a holy water from Lake Manasarovar (Tibet) for the Chief Ministerto AIADMK leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai.

He was told by the doctors attending on her that she has recovered and in a day or two Ms Jayalalithaa would be shifted to her private room in the hospital.

”It is hoped that she would start attending office also soon”,Mr Tarun, who performed special pujas at various temples in Uttarkhand, added.

Later in a statement, Mr Tarun Vijay, who spent about 40 minutes at the hospital, said he was taken to the room where Ms Jayalalithaa was recuperating and was told by the doctors that to prevent the secondary infection, none were allowed to go in and meet her.