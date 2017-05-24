Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil Jayalalithaa’s portrait

May 24, 2017 | By :
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil Jayalalithaa's portrait
Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil Jayalalithaa's portrait.

Chennai, May 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inviting him to unveil a portrait of J Jayalalithaa in the state legislative assembly in July.

The invitation to unveil the portrait of the former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK general secretary comes more than five months after her demise in a hospital here from an over three-month-long illness.

It also comes amidst political and leadership wrangling within the AIADMK in which two factions — one led by former chief minister O. Paneerselvam, and the other led by jailed former general secretary V.K.Sasikala, are vying to take control of the party.

Palaniswami represents the faction led by Sasikala. (ANI)

Tags: , , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top