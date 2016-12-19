Tamil Nadu CM Panneerselvam to meet PM Modi for bestowing Bharat Ratna for Amma

New Delhi, Dec. 19 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to hand over a letter that would request the government to bestow the Bharat Ratna on late All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief J. Jayalalithaa and to install her bronze statue in the Parliament complex.
The Tamil Nadu Cabinet had on December 10 decided to recommend Jayalalithaa’s name for India’s highest civilian honour.
In its first meeting chaired by Panneerselvam after Jayalalithaa’s demise, the Cabinet also decided to recommend to the Centre installation of her life-size bronze statue in the Parliament complex.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will also relay the details of the damages caused by the Cyclone Vardah in the state.
Cyclone Vardah hit several parts of Tamil Nadu earlier on December 12.
The storm uprooted trees, overturned cars and did extensive damage to buildings as it tore across Chennai.
According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 10 people have died so far due to the cyclone. (ANI)

