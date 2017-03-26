Tamil Nadu: Congress requests State Election Commission to conduct local body polls before May

| By :

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar. 26 (ANI): As the State Election Commission (SEC) of Tamil Nadu is yet to announce the date of polls for the local body elections, the Congress Party on Sunday urged the former to conduct the polls before May.

"To conduct the election in a proper way. whatever steps the Election Commission has taken or will take, we welcome it and appreciate it. Our request to the Election Commission is to conduct the polls as early as possible," Tamil Nadu Congress Chief S. Thirunavukkarasar told ANI.

Thirunavukkarasar also insisted the Tamil Nadu Government to announce the election dates as early as possible.

Earlier in March, the SEC told the Madras High Court that it was 'practically not possible' for it to complete the poll process by May 14, which was directed by the court.

Senior counsel for the SEC blamed the state government for the delay in implementing certain directives of the court.

The SEC said certain aspects in connection with elections, which had to be fulfilled by the state government, had not been completed as yet.

As per the February 22 order of a bench, the SEC is mandated to conduct the local body elections not later than May 14. (ANI)