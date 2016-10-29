Tamil Nadu : Diwali celebrated with traditional fervour

Chennai, Oct 29 : Tamil Nadu woke up early on Saturday to celebrate Diwali with children bursting crackers and adults assisting them and conducting pujas in their homes and temples.

People had special sesame oil bath and wore new clothes. Friends and relatives asked one another the ritualistic question? “Ganga Sthanam Aachha?” – had your bath with the holy water of Ganga river?

“I got up early and had oil bath. Then I visited my mother to get her blessings. My daughter, who is in the US, wished us on the occasion as well,” Revathi Vasan, a housewife based here, told IANS.

Neighbours exchanged sweets, savouries and the special Diwali Leghium – a herbal jam.

