Tamil Nadu: Election Commission delivers jolt to Sasikala, Says AIADMK rules don’t allow interim general-secretary

Sasikala removes Jaya-appointed persons one by one, latest one IT secretary.

Chennai, Feb 08: Election Commission says AIADMK rules don’t allow interim general-secretary, jolt for Sasikala.

According to the AIADMK constitution enacted by founder M G Ramachandran, the general secretary is all powerful. The general secretary is to be elected by all the primary members.

In the absence of a general secretary, the general council appointed by the previous incumbent will continue to be in place.

Based on this, the Election Commission has said that since Sasikala was not elected as general secretary by the primary members, and the party constitution does not provide for an interim general secretary, her election is not valid under the party’s rules.

